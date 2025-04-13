web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Monday, April 14, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Pakistan, Oman vow strengthening bilateral ties

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan and Oman have reiterated their commitment to further expand and strengthen the existing fraternal ties in diverse fields for mutually beneficial outcomes.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Sunday received a telephone call from Foreign Minister of Oman, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi.

Issues relating to regional and international peace and security were also discussed.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further expand and strengthen the existing fraternal ties in diverse fields for mutually beneficial outcomes. Both leaders invited each other to visit and agreed to do so at mutually convenient earliest dates.

The Deputy Prime Minister appreciated the Sultanate of Oman for facilitating the talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.