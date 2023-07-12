Pakistan open for religious tourism: Talha Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs Talha Mahmood has said Pakistan is open for religious tourism, ARY News reported.

Addressing the International Gandhara Symposium in Islamabad, he said we welcome the followers of all religions including Buddhism to visit their archeological sites in Pakistan.

The Minister rejected the propaganda campaign against the Muslims saying our great religion Islam preaches peace, compassion, tolerance and harmony.

The Minister for Religious Affairs stressed that inter cultural dialogue is essential to foster understanding and mutual respect amongst the nations. He noted that cultural diplomacy enables us to celebrate our shared heritage.

Talha Mahmood said we should carry forward the torch of cultural diplomacy to promote the message of peace and harmony. He said the legacy of Gandhara civilization and Buddhist heritage in Pakistan is not just a relic of the past but it is a guiding light that can illuminate our present and inspire our future.

Addressing the symposium, Chairman Prime Minister’s Task Force on Gandhara Tourism Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said there is a great potential of Buddhist tourism in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is working to facilitate the tourists and build the necessary infrastructure. A number of Buddhist monks from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Nepal, South Korea and Sri Lanka are attending the symposium. The monks will visit Taxila Museum and the archeological sites there today.