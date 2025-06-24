Pakistan open to talks with India on all issues, PM Shehbaz tells Saudi crown prince

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that Pakistan is prepared to hold constructive dialogues with India on all unresolved matters including Jammu and Kashmir, water, trade, and terrorism.

He shared these thoughts during a phone call with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed deep appreciation for the Kingdom’s consistent backing of Pakistan amid the recent tensions with India.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East. In this regard, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan fully supported the immediate de-escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict, as well as its peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

While referring to last night’s attacks, he called for adherence to international law and the UN Charter principles by all sides. In this context, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During their most warm and cordial conversation, the Prime Minister conveyed his warm regards and profound respects to The Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Shehbaz Sharif also warmly felicitated His Royal Highness on the successful completion of Hajj this year and thanked the Kingdom for the gracious hospitality extended to the Pakistani pilgrims.

The Prime Minister conveyed deep appreciation to His Royal Highness for his sagacious leadership and commendable efforts to restore peace in the region.

He said this is reflective of the Kingdom’s remarkable status as a peacemaker at the international stage, as well as its leadership of the Ummah.

On his part, the Crown Prince thanked the Prime Minister for the telephone call and appreciated Pakistan’s expression of solidarity and support for the Kingdom.

Mohammed bin Salman acknowledged Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting a peaceful resolution to the Iran-Israel conflict. He said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is fully committed to efforts aimed at fostering lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.