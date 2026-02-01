Pakistan opt to bat against Australia

Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat first in the third T20I against Australia here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan and Australia have played 29 T20I matches, with the Green Shirts holding a slight edge, winning 15, while one match ended without a result.

This series serves as key preparation for both sides ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Pakistan have been placed in Group A alongside India, USA, the Netherlands and Namibia, while Australia will feature in Group B with Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman.

Squads

Pakistan

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), and Usman Tariq

Australia

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa.