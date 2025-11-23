Pakistan opt to bat against Zimbabwe

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first in the T20I tri-series clash against Zimbabwe at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe have faced each other 22 times in T20I cricket, with the Green Shirts emerging victorious on 19 occasions.

Pakistan have remained unbeaten in the tri-series, opening their campaign on a positive note, defeating Zimbabwe by five wickets earlier this week after successfully chasing a 148-run target in 19.2 overs.

They also defeated Sri Lanka comprehensively by seven wickets in their second fixture.

Before that, the Green Shirts, continuing their good white-ball form at home, whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the ODI series.

Playing XIs

Pakistan XI: 1 Sahibzada Farhan (wk), 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Salman Ali Agha (capt), 5 Usman Khan (wk), 6 Fakhar Zaman, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Mohammad Wasim Jr. 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Usman Tariq

Zimbabwe XI: 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Ryan Burl, 3 Sikandar Raza (capt.), 4 Bradley Evans, 5 Brendan Taylor (wk), 6 Tadiwanashe Marumani, 7 Tashinga Musekiwa, 8 Tony Munyonga, 9 Graeme Cremer, 10 Tinotenda Maposa, 11 Richard Ngarava