Pakistan opt to bowl against South Africa

Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first against South Africa in the opening T20I of the three-match series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said that they don’t know what score teams can be restricted for.

“We don’t have a number in mind, but we want to restrict them,” he said at the toss. “Our new faces and comebacks sound exciting. Babar and Naseem are match-winners from the past and will be in the future too.”

“We have two all-rounders, Abrar, two seamers, and Saim and myself can roll our arms over too.”

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Ferreira said that they were looking to bowl but “now their job is to put on a good score and defend.”

“Being captain of SA is prestigious, but just wants to lead from No. 6.”

About the younger group, Ferreira calls it “exciting” especially with de Kock coming in. He wants to play an explosive brand of cricket. De Zorzi on T20I debut, Brevis, Breetzke, Bosch, Lizaad, Ngidi, Andre and Linde as the spinner are in their XI.

Both teams have met 24 times in the shorter format, with each team winning an equal number of matches.

Playing XIs

South Africa XI: Q de Kock†, RR Hendricks, T de Zorzi, D Brevis, MP Breetzke, D Ferreira*, GF Linde, C Bosch, LB Williams, N Burger, L Ngidi.

Pakistan XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Agha Salman*, Usman Khan†, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed