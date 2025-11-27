Pakistan opt to bowl against Sri Lanka

Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the sixth fixture of the T20I tri-series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Pakistan have already booked its spot in the final of the tri-series and is undefeated with three wins out of three games.

On the contrary, Sri Lanka heads into a must-win encounter to seal a berth in the final, having won just one of their three games.

As far as head-to-head is concerned, both teams have faced each other in 25 T20I matches, with the Green Shirts having a slight edge with 15 victories, while the Islanders have secured 10 wins.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Janith Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Pavan Ratnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga

