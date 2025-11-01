Pakistan opt to bowl in South Africa T20I decider

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to field first against South Africa in the third and final T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The three-match series is level at 1-1, thanks to a brilliant half-century of Saim Ayub and a three-fer from Salman Mirza.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said that Pakistan did not assess the conditions in the first game but did exactly what they wanted yesterday.

Pakistan have made two changes for the series decider as Abrar Ahmed and Naseem Shah are resting for Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Tariq, who makes his debut.