Pakistan opt to bowl in T20I tri-series final against Sri Lanka

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the tri-nation series final at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts have made one change to their lineup, with Shaheen Afridi coming in for Mohammad Wasim Jr. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have retained their winning combination.

Pakistan enter the final with strong momentum, having won five consecutive matches—three in the tri-series and two following their home series victory over South Africa.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will aim to maintain their momentum after beating the hosts to secure a place in the final, carrying forward the confidence that brought them one step closer to the trophy.

Moreover, both the teams will observe a minute of silence before the start of the final in memory of those who lost their lives in the devastating floods caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The gesture comes as Sri Lanka continues to reel from extreme weather conditions that have triggered widespread destruction across several regions.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Eshan Malinga.