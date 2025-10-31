Pakistan opt to field against South Africa

Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first against South Africa in the second T20I here under lights at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Both teams have met 25 times in the shorter format, with South Africa just edging ahead with 13 wins.

Matches 13: Pakistan 12, South Africa 13

Teams

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira (c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman, Lungi Ngidi

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Usman Khan(w), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed