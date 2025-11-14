Pakistan opt to field against Sri Lanka in second ODI

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to field first in the second One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

Pakistan recently wrapped up a successful home series against South Africa, winning both the T20I and ODI series 2-1, while the Test series ended in a 1-1 draw.

After the ongoing ODI series, Zimbabwe will join the two teams for a T20I tri-series starting on November 17.

The opening fixtures will take place in Rawalpindi, before the tournament shifts to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, where the final will be played on November 29.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pramod Madushan, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 158 One Day International (ODI) matches. The Green Shirts have won 94, while Sri Lanka came out victorious in 59. A solitary match ended in a tie, while four ended in no result.