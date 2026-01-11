Pakistan opt to field first after winning toss against Sri Lanka in final T-20

DAMBULLA: Pakistan have opted to field first after winning the toss against the host Sri Lanka in the third and final T-20 series match here, ARY News reported.

Rain has limited the match to 12 overs while the second T-20 also ended with no result due to downpours even toss could not be held in the match.

Pakistan have brought two changes in the team as Naseem Shah and Khawaja Nafay have been included in the playing-11.

Khawaja Nafay will play his debut match here.

The Green Shirts lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first game.

The second T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka had called off due to rain here at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.

The persistent rain had delayed the toss, and heavy rain had led to the fixture being cancelled.

The three-match T20I series serves as a preparatory platform for the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which will begin on 7 February in Sri Lanka and India.

Pakistan, which plays all its World Cup games in Sri Lanka, is scheduled to host Australia for a three-match T20 series before the World Cup begins from Feb. 7. Sri Lanka is also due to host England in a white-ball series later this month.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have squared off 27 times in the limited-overs format, with the Green Shirts winning 17 out of those encounters.