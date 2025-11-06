Offloading of Pakistani Workers at Airports: Chaudhry Salik Hussain Orders Probe

Islamabad, Pakistan: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, has taken notice of incidents in which Pakistani workers were offloaded at airports despite holding valid work visas and protector certificates.

While chairing a high-level meeting, Chaudhry Salik Hussain voiced concern over the issue and directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to ensure that no legitimate worker is unlawfully restrained from travelling abroad.

Director General FIA Riffat Mukhtar, Secretary Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, and a delegation from the Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain stressed that Pakistani workers travelling abroad for employment are highly respected by the government, and no one will be allowed to unlawfully stop workers at airports. Overseas Pakistanis send foreign remittances to Pakistan, which drive the national economy.

Chaudhry Salik has directed the DG FIA to immediately resolve the issue of workers being offloaded at airports and instructed that no work visa holder will be offloaded at airports in the future.

DG FIA Riffat Mukhtar briefed the meeting that incidents were reported mainly at Lahore and Karachi airports and that investigations were underway, and if any FIA officials are found involved, strict action will be taken against them.

He also clarified that the FIA had not introduced any new conditions or requirements, including affidavits from government officers, for those travelling abroad on work visas.

DG FIA has also revealed that a new digital system would soon be launched, allowing workers to complete immigration formalities online before departure.

Federal Minister Chaudhary Salik Hussain stated that to prevent such incidents in the future, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and FIA officials are preparing SOP’s.