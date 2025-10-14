Pakistan orders shut down of Afghan refugee camps in KP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s federal authorities have notified immediate closure of all camps of Afghan refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

These refugee camps were established for long time in the province.

Afghan refugees present across the province, have been directed to return back to their country.

The refugee camps have been shut down in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Mansehra. Afghan refugee camps in Charsadda and Malakand have also been closed.

Federal authorities have also directed provincial government to take the land of closed camps in its possession.

It is to be mentioned here that Punjab government has also recently launched the third phase of deporting illegal Afghan residents, as part of Pakistan’s Illegal Foreigner Repatriation Plan (IFRP).

The government is identifying the Afghan nationals, who have no legal documents to be in Pakistan or have overstayed for more than a year.