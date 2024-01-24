Pakistani origin England spinner returns to UK to resolve visa issues

Ahead of the opening test against India, the uncapped England spinner of Pakistani origin Shoaib Bashir has returned to UK to resolve his visa issues.

As per details, Shoaib Bashir has also been ruled out of the opening test following a visa delay, according to media reports on Wednesday.

The Pakistani heritage spinner Bashir, travelled with the squad to Abu Dhabi where England trained before the team arrived in India for the five-test series beginning in Hyderabad on Thursday.

However, he has returned home to sort out his visa issues, according to the reports.

“I find it particularly frustrating,” England captain Ben Stokes told the British media.

“We announced the squad in mid-December, and now ‘Bash’ finds himself without a visa to get here. “I am more frustrated for him. I didn’t want this type of situation to be his first experience of what it’s like to be in the England test team. I feel for him.”

Related: Shoaib Bashir makes it to England test squad against India

People of Pakistani origin are required to submit additional details for obtaining an Indian visa, according to the website of the Indian High Commission in London.

It is pertinent to mention here that Australia’s Pakistan-born opener Usman Khawaja faced a similar visa delay ahead of their tour of India last year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board also complained about a visa issue ahead of last year’s 50-overs World Cup in India.

Shoaib Bashir, 20, was a surprise selection for the tour given he has taken a mere 10 first-class wickets at an expensive average of 67.

But the England management were impressed by his performances for the second-string Lions in the UAE and they believe his high release point, allied to an ability to gain sharp turn, will make him effective on Indian pitches renowned for assisting spinners.