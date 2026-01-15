Pakistan-origin England stars face Indian visa delay ahead of T20 World Cup

England spinners Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed faced delays in securing visas from Indian authorities for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, reportedly due to their Pakistani heritage.

The issue has complicated England’s build-up to the tournament, with both players now unlikely to travel with the rest of the squad this weekend for a six-match white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

The timing of their clearance remains uncertain, leaving head coach Brendon McCullum short of two frontline spin options at a critical stage of preparation.

Rashid and Ahmed are currently overseas, with the senior leg-spinner featuring in South Africa’s SA20, while Ahmed is playing in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL).

It is understood that once their visas are approved, both players may travel directly from their current locations to either Sri Lanka or India to rejoin the squad.

Notably, similar bureaucratic hurdles have surfaced in recent years amid strained diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan.

During England’s tour of India two years ago, Shoaib Bashir missed the opening Test after being forced to return to London to complete his visa process, while pacer Saqib Mahmood has also encountered comparable issues in the past.

The ECB is understood to have received assurances from Indian authorities that there are no objections to the applications of Rashid and Ahmed.

However, with uncertainty over timelines persisting, the board has reportedly sought assistance from the UK government in an effort to expedite the process.

Despite the disruption, England remain confident that both spinners will be available in time for the T20 World Cup, which begins for them with a group-stage clash against Nepal in Mumbai on February 8.