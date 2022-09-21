Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir welcomes third daughter

Fast-bowler Mohammad Amir and wife Narjis Amir welcomed third daughter on Wednesday.

The left-arm pacer announced the arrival of Ayra Amir in a Twitter post. He tweeted, “Alhamdulillah we are blessed with a baby girl Ayra Amir”.

Social media user congratulated the cricketer on the birth of his daughter.

The 30-year-old married Narjis Khatun in 2016. They are now parents to three daughters Minsa Amir, Zoya Amir and Ayra Amir.

He has represented Green Caps in 147 fixtures across all three international format (Test, ODI and T20I) and has 259 wickets to his name.

At the age of 17, the left-arm pacer became the third youngest player to bag a five-wicket haul in a Test innings.

Apart from Pakistan, the cricketer has played for domestic teams and franchise across the world.

He has been part of Karachi Kings along with Pakistan Cricket Academy, Essex, Galle Gladiators, Maratha Arabians, Babados Royals, Sindh, Chittagong Vikings, Jamaica Tallawahs, London Spirit and others.

