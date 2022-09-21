Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir welcomes third daughter

Fast-bowler Mohammad Amir and wife Narjis Amir welcomed third daughter on Wednesday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The left-arm pacer announced the arrival of Ayra Amir in a Twitter post. He tweeted, “Alhamdulillah we are blessed with a baby girl Ayra Amir”.

Alhumdulillah we are blessed with a baby girl ayra amir. pic.twitter.com/pW5y47JvUM — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 21, 2022

Social media user congratulated the cricketer on the birth of his daughter.

Congratulations amir bhai allah isko hamesha khush rakhe aur apne amno amaan me rakhe aur ap sab bhi hamesha khush rahe meri ye he dua hai — Fanpage Of Babar Azam (@fanpageofbabar) September 21, 2022

Mashallah congratulations amir bhai.Allah naseeb acha kray ameen — irum malik (@MalikIrum0088) September 21, 2022

Congratulations 👏🎉 Allah blessed you and your family iamamiroffical — jameel zaman (@jameelzaman112) September 21, 2022

ماشاءاللہ ماشاءاللہ

بہت بہت مبارکباد بھائی جان @iamamirofficial

اللہ کریم بیٹی کو خوشیوں، مسکراہٹوں والی لمبی عمر عطا کرے اور والدین کی آنکھوں کی ٹھنڈک بنائے.

دنیا میں خوبصورت ترین احساسات اور کیفیات میں سب سے خوبصورت بیٹی کا باپ ہونا ہے. — Muhammad Abdullah (@imMAbdullah_) September 21, 2022

She gonna become a fast bowler in Pakistan cricket women team ..like father like daughter — MONISAWA (@monis_abid) September 21, 2022

The 30-year-old married Narjis Khatun in 2016. They are now parents to three daughters Minsa Amir, Zoya Amir and Ayra Amir.

Related – Narjis Amir shares cute video of daughter Minsa

He has represented Green Caps in 147 fixtures across all three international format (Test, ODI and T20I) and has 259 wickets to his name.

At the age of 17, the left-arm pacer became the third youngest player to bag a five-wicket haul in a Test innings.

Apart from Pakistan, the cricketer has played for domestic teams and franchise across the world.

He has been part of Karachi Kings along with Pakistan Cricket Academy, Essex, Galle Gladiators, Maratha Arabians, Babados Royals, Sindh, Chittagong Vikings, Jamaica Tallawahs, London Spirit and others.

Comments