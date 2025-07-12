Pakistan passport complete fee structure for all categories; July 2025

ISLAMABAD: A Passport serves as the sole confirmation of a citizen’s identity abroad and guarantees their right to exit and enter Pakistan.

To simplify international travel and guarantee their safety overseas, the Interior Ministry’s Directorate General of Immigration and Passports grants passports to its nationals.

If they fulfill the conditions, all nationals of Pakistan are eligible for a Machine Readable Passport (MRP) for travel abroad.

To receive the MRP, applicants must follow a set of procedures at the closest Regional Passport Office (RPO) after paying the required passport price.

There are two procedure to apply for a passport, in-Person application and online application, however the second option is only available for those who are looking to renew their passports.

Those who are seeking passport for the first time will have to visit the designated centres.

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports issues passports of different categories depending on the number of pages as the travel document is offered with 36, 72 and 100 pages.

The fee structure varies for different categories and validity.

36-page passport:

5-year validity: Rs 4,500 (normal), Rs 7,500 (urgent)

10-year validity: Rs 6,700 (normal), Rs 11,200 (urgent)

72-page passport:

5-year validity: Rs 8,200 (normal), Rs 13,500 (urgent)

10-year validity: Rs 12,400 (normal), Rs 20,200 (urgent)

100-page passport

5-year validity: Rs 9,000 (normal), Rs 18,000 (urgent)

10-year validity: Rs 13,500 (normal), Rs 27,000 (urgent)

Latest fee structure as per Directorate General of Immigration and Passports official website