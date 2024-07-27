Passport delays may prolong amid printing crisis

ISLAMABAD: A new problem has arisen for passport seekers, who are already facing inordinate delay in getting the essential travel document, as the passport office is running out of black ink required for the printing, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the passport office requested the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to immediately clear a shipment of black ink, warning of a printing crisis if the shipment is not cleared.

The passport office asked the FBR to defer payment of taxes on the import of black ink, which led to non-clearance of shipment.

According to the passport office, the shipment of black ink for passport printing will arrive in Islamabad on July 28, but the office is unable to arrange for the payment of customs duty.

It warned that if the shipment is not cleared immediately, there will be additional delay in printing due to a shortage of ink.

The passport office also maintained that the stock of ink for printing is running out and that timely clearance of the ink shipment can avert a passport printing crisis.

The passport office also assured the FBR that the customs duties will be paid within 15 days.