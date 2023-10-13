Passport issuance ‘likely’ to start from next week

ISLAMABAD: Issuance of Pakistan passports is likely to resume from next week after the arrival of lamination paper in the country, said the director general (DG) passport on Friday.

This assurance was given by the DG passport to Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, who contacted the latter on the issue of passport printing. Bugti asked the DG passport to immediately resolve the issue.

The DG passport assured that emergency measures are being taken for the lamination papers. The print of passports is likely to start next week after approval of the papers, he added.

The issuance of Pakistan passports has been suspended across the country from October 11 due to the shortage of lamination papers.

Sources privy to the development said the Pakistan offices were receiving up to 25,000 applications for renewal or issuance of passports on a daily basis, but due to a shortage of lamination paper in the country, the backlog has reached 500,000.