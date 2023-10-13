32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, October 13, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Passport issuance ‘likely’ to start from next week

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Issuance of Pakistan passports is likely to resume from next week after the arrival of lamination paper in the country, said the director general (DG) passport on Friday. 

This assurance was given by the DG passport to Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, who contacted the latter on the issue of passport printing. Bugti asked the DG passport to immediately resolve the issue.

The DG passport assured that emergency measures are being taken for the lamination papers. The print of passports is likely to start next week after approval of the papers, he added.

Read more: Shortage of lamination paper ‘suspends’ issuance of Pakistani passport

The issuance of Pakistan passports has been suspended across the country from October 11 due to the shortage of lamination papers.

Sources privy to the development said the Pakistan offices were receiving up to 25,000 applications for renewal or issuance of passports on a daily basis, but due to a shortage of lamination paper in the country, the backlog has reached 500,000.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.