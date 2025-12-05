Pakistan passport online application: Step-by-step guide

The Directorate of Immigration and Passports has facilitated citizens by introducing an online passport application process through the e-Services Portal.

Citizens can now apply for their Pakistan passports online without waiting in long queues. In a video posted on social media, the Passport Department informed the public that they can visit the official website www.onlinemrp.dgip.gov.pk to submit an online passport renewal application.

The video further explains that if a user already has a registered account, they should click on the login button.

If not, new users must click on the register button, fill out the registration form with all required details, and ensure that the correct mobile number and email address are provided.

After entering the information, users must type in the verification code and click ‘Next’.

A verification link will then be sent to the user’s email. After clicking the link and entering the verification code, registration will be completed.

The user can then log in using their email and password.

Additional details were provided regarding the process of submitting a new application. Users can choose from five available options based on their requirement.

It is important to note that for online Pakistan passport renewal, the passport must have less than one year of validity remaining. Major changes — such as name or occupation updates — are not permitted through the online system.

Furthermore, applicants can select their nearest passport office from a drop-down menu, ensuring they do not have to travel long distances if a visit to the office becomes necessary.

The video also explains the type of photograph required for both men and women when applying online.

Applicants were advised that the uploaded file size must not exceed 1 MB, and all documents must be uploaded in PNG, JPG, or JPEG formats.