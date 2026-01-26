Pakistan launches ‘SHIKRA’ system for real-time monitoring of passport applications

ISLAMABAD: A state-of-the-art monitoring system, titled Secure Hybrid Intelligence for Knowledge Band Response Analytics (SHIKRA), has been formally launched to ensure end-to-end oversight of passport applications, from submission through to delivery.

According to details, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, where he inaugurated the advanced monitoring system designed to track passport applications, printing processes and overall departmental performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan’s passport system has now been aligned with those of the world’s leading countries.

He noted that the new system will enable real-time monitoring of passport applications and deliveries across Pakistan and abroad, with every stage—from application to final delivery—remaining under continuous supervision.

The minister said the government’s objective is to provide citizens with fast, secure and internationally standardised services. He added that the modern monitoring system would further enhance the efficiency and performance of the passport department.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that the security features of the Pakistani passport have been developed in line with ICAO standards, while the introduction of advanced automated German machines has significantly increased departmental capacity.

He asserted that the automated passport printing process has completely eliminated human intervention.

During the visit, the interior minister also toured the e-monitoring room, call centre, forensic laboratory and the modern production unit.

He was briefed that a digital integrated dashboard will be used to monitor daily operations and evaluate the performance of all staff, while the new system will also automatically identify overcrowding at passport offices