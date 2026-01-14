World’s “most powerful” passports revealed - Where does Pakistan stand?

The ranking of the passport of Pakistan has improved in the global ranking and moved up two places in the Henley Passport Index 2026, rising from 100th last year to 98th.

The rise reflects the growing diplomatic efforts of Pakistan and recent international agreements that are gradually expanding travel freedom for citizens of Pakistan.

The ranking, which measures the number of destinations passport holders can access without a prior visa, places Pakistan alongside Yemen.

According to the Henley Passport Index, Pakistani citizens can now travel visa-free or with visa-on-arrival/eTA access to 31 countries across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and Oceania.

This opens doors for leisure trips, business travel, and short-term international visits, offering flexibility and convenience for travelers.

According to the Index, the Singapore passport ranks in first position and is described as the most powerful passport, while Japan and South Korea’s passports share the second position in world ranking.

The Henley Passport Index 2026, has also ranked Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden and Sweden on 3th position. While the UK passport ranks in 7th position and the passport of Super power US ranks in 10th position in the global ranking.

Visa-free destinations:

Barbados, Dominica, Haiti, Micronesia, Montserrat, Rwanda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu

Visa-free access is available to Barbados, Dominica, Haiti, Micronesia, Montserrat, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and Vanuatu.

Visa-on-arrival destinations:

Visa-on-arrival facilities are offered by countries includes Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Cook Islands, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Maldives, Mozambique, Nepal, Niue, Palau Islands, Qatar, Samoa, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Timor-Leste, and Tuvalu.

eTA (Electronic Travel Authorization) destinations:

Kenya, Seychelles, Sri Lanka

These destinations span tropical Caribbean islands, African safaris, South Asian cultural hubs, and Pacific escapes, offering Pakistani travellers a variety of experiences without the hassle of traditional visa processes.