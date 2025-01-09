Pakistani passport ranks 103rd in world

Pakistan’s passport power was hit in 2025, ranking 103rd on the Henley Passport Index, lower than the occupied Palestinian territory, which stands at 100th.

In 2024, Pakistani passport holders had visa-free access to 34 countries. However, in 2025, this number has decreased to 33. The reduction, albeit slight, highlights a persistent decline in the value of Pakistan’s travel document over the years.

Several factors have contributed to the dwindling status of the Pakistani passport:

In 2023, Saudi authorities confiscated 12,000 Pakistani passports from Afghan citizens using fake credentials.

Pakistani authorities have been implicated in issuing fake citizenship documents, particularly to illegal immigrants, including Afghans.

The political turmoil in Pakistan has led to several incidents, including the cancellation of 23 passports linked to individuals involved in an attack on the former Chief Justice of Pakistan in London.

In 2025, Pakistan revoked the passports of 4,700 citizens imprisoned in the UAE, further denting the credibility of its travel document.

While Pakistan struggles, Singapore remains at the top of the Henley Passport Index for 2025, granting its citizens visa-free access to 195 countries.

Japan follows closely in second place with access to 193 countries.

European Nations and South Korea tie for third, offering visa-free access to 192 destinations.

The persistent decline in Pakistan’s passport ranking underscores the need for reforms in governance, security, and diplomatic engagement to restore confidence in its travel credentials. Enhanced international collaboration and efforts to curb document misuse could help improve its global standing in the future.