Pakistan pays tribute to Burhan Wani on martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday paid tribute to prominent Kashmiri youth leader Burhan Wani on the fifth martyrdom anniversary.

“We pay tribute to his selfless contribution to the just struggle for right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people, and through him to the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It said Burhan Wani, through his sacrifice, has come to rightly symbolize the indigenous Kashmiri struggle against the illegal Indian occupation.

Since his martyrdom in 2016, hundreds of Kashmiri youth have lost their lives at the hands of Indian occupation forces in IIOJK, it added.

“This day should serve as a reminder to India to end its egregious human rights violations in IIOK, and take concrete steps towards resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per the UNSC resolutions. We also call upon the int’l community to play its due role in this regard,” the Foreign Office said.