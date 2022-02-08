Pakistan desires peaceful solution to Kashmir dispute: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Tuesday said Pakistan wants a peaceful solution to the long-standing Kashmir dispute and hoped for early resumption of the Pak-Indo dialogue.

This he said during an interview with the Chinese CGTN. Terming the Kashmir issue a bone of contention between Pakistan and India, PM Imran underlined the need for a political resolution to all regional conflicts through dialogue.

Expressing deep concern on the worsening situation in Afghanistan, he urged the international community to pay attention to the plight of forty million Afghan people.

The PM said both Pakistan and China are agreed that Afghanistan must be a top priority in the comity of nations. He said that Afghan people had been facing war like situation for four decades, adding that Pakistan sustained maximum losses in the war on terror.

Imran Khan said that the PTI government not only saved the country from economic depression but also gave significant relief to the masses due to prudent economic policies.

He said we are trying to introduce the Chinese Model in Pakistan for poverty alleviation.

PM Imran thanked the Chinese government for providing coronavirus vaccines as Pakistan succeeded in curtailing the spread of the virus by utilizing the Chinese experience.

He said that the first phase of the CPEC consisted of connectivity and now we are entering the second phase of the project.

