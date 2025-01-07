Pakistan penalised for slow over-rate in final South Africa Test

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalised the Pakistan team for slow over-rate in the second and final PAK v SA Test in Cape Town.

The tourists, who faced a 10-wicket defeat in the Test, have lost five World Test Championship (WTC) points while the ICC has fined the Pakistan players have been fined 25 percent of their match.

The penalty came after the Shan Masood-led side failed to meet the minimum quota of overs in the allotted time during the second PAK v SA Test in Newlands.

“Furthermore, five World Test Championships points have been deducted from the team’s account after they were ruled to be five overs short of the mark with time allowances taken into consideration.

On-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Nitin Menon, third umpire Alex Wharf and fourth umpire Stephen Harris levied the charges against Pakistan while Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referee sanctioned the penalties.

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood accepted the charges and pleaded guilty to the offence, according to the ICC.

According to the International Cricket Council, Pakistan were ruled to be five overs short of the mark with time allowances taken into consideration.

As per the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

A day earlier, South Africa defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets in the second PAK v SA Test to whitewash the tourists in the two-match series.

The hosts chased down the 58-run target without a loss on Day 4 after bowling out Pakistan for 478 in their second inning of the follow-on.