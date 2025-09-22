Pakistan's petroleum import bill drops 4.65%, driven by LNG decline

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s overall petroleum imports declined by 4.65% during the first two months of the current fiscal year, compared to the same period last year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Total petroleum imports for July-August 2025-26 amounted to $2.54 billion, down from $2.66 billion in the same months of the previous year.

Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products increased by 17.77 percent, rising from $ 840.488 million last July to $ 989.832 million this year. Conversely, crude oil imports fell 6.11 percent from $944.709 million to $887.029 million.

Similarly, the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) imports saw a significant decline of 28.81 percent from $ 713.081 million last year to $ 507.648 million while the import of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) went down by 6.06%, from $163.87 million to $153.94 million.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the petroleum group imports saw a decrease of 14.67 percent in August 2025, totaling $1,192.667 compared to $1,397.643 million in August 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the petroleum group imports dropped by 11.38 percent during in August 2025 compared to $ 1,345.797 million in July 2025.

Overall Trade Performance

Pakistan’s exports rose by 0.65 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year, reaching $5.10 billion, up from $5.07 billion in the same period last year.

However, imports also grew by 14.53%, reaching $11.14 billion, compared to $9.73 billion last year. As a result, the trade deficit widened by 29.63%, rising from $4.66 billion in July-August 2024 to $6.04 billion in the same period this year.