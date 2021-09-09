Gas discovered in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) on Thursday announced to have discovered gas in Latif Block in Sindh province.

“We are pleased to disclose a hydrocarbon discovery from exploratory well, Jugan-1, in the Latif Block,” PPL said in a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The well was drilled to a total depth of 11,350 ft with a reservoir target as Lower Goru Sands, it said, adding on completion of the well, B sand zone (11,122-11,132 ft KB) was perforated which flowed 12.6 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas with well head flowing pressure (WHFP) of 3,063 pounds per square inch (PSI) at 28/64 inch choke size.

READ: NEW OIL, GAS RESERVE DISCOVERED IN KP

Followed by the B sand zone testing, C sand zone (10,30 KB – 10,310 KB) was also perforated which flowed 13.7 MMSCFD of gas at FWHP of 3,323 PSIG at 28/64 inch choke size.

“The discovery is the result of an aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the joint venture partners, leading to new opportunities. The discovery will contribute in improving the energy security of the country from indigenous resources and it will also increase the hydrocarbon reserves of the joint venture partners and the country,” read the letter.

On September 7, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced a gas and condensate discovery in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Lakki.