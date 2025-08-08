Pakistan Petroleum Limited targeted in cyberattack

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) confirmed that its IT infrastructure came under a ransomware cyberattack, with attackers demanding a ransom from the company.

According to a statement issued by PPL, a ransom note was received following the cyber breach.

The incident has been formally reported to regulatory authorities and law enforcement agencies, and a thorough investigation is currently underway.

The company clarified that no contact has been established with the hackers so far.

A Pakistan Petroleum Limited spokesperson stated that no sensitive company data was compromised, although certain portions of the IT infrastructure were temporarily suspended as a preventive measure.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited further noted that timely action was taken under its cybersecurity protocols to contain the breach.

The company is now conducting a comprehensive forensic analysis of the incident to assess the extent and source of the attack.

Read more: Suzuki Pakistan reports data breach amid cyberattack

Last year, Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited said that its corporate data has been leaked following a major cyberattack on its infrastructure.

In a bourse filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Pak Suzuki said that its data related to the HR and financials along with other departments has been leaked to the public.

“We have onboarded Security Consultant for detailed Forensic assessment and eliminating potential security threats from entire infrastructure. Detailed findings will be concluded after completion of assessment,” the company informed the PSX.