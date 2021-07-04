Pakistan condoles with Philippines air crash victims

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday expressed deepest condolences at the loss of precious lives in the C130 crash in Jolo Sea, Southern Philippines.

In a condolence message today, the Foreign Office spokesperson said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with families of the victims, the government and the people of the Philippines.”

He said that Pakistan wishes a quick recovery to those injured in the plane crash.

At least 45 people were killed and dozens injured Sunday when a Philippine military aircraft carrying troops crashed and burst into flames after missing the runway in the country’s south, officials said.

Nearly a hundred people, most of them recent army graduates, were on the C-130 Hercules transport plane which was trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province around midday.

Some of the soldiers were seen jumping out of the plane before it hit the ground and exploded into flames, said Major General William Gonzales, commander of the Joint Task Force-Sulu.

It was one of the country’s deadliest military aviation accidents.