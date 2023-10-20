Pakistan plane with relief goods for Palestine lands in Egypt

Pakistan’s plane carrying relief goods including tents, blankets and medicines for people of war-hit Gaza on Friday landed in Egypt.

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israeli strikes since Oct 7.

A chartered aircraft carrying 100 tons of essential medical supplies, tents, and blankets departed from Islamabad for Egypt on Thursday afternoon.

The Pakistan plane with the humanitarian assistance landed at El Arish in Egypt, from where the goods were handed over to Egyptian Red Cresent by Pakistani Envoy Sajid Bilal.

The goods will be transported to Gaza from Egypt.

Pakistan on Thursday urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to play its role in the Gaza ceasefire.

At her weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan welcomes the joint communique released by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) after its extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee on Palestine held in Jeddah.

Replying to another question, she said Pakistan is naturally disappointed with the results of the debate at the United Nations Security Council. We believe that the UN Security Council should play its designated role in bringing an immediate end to the ongoing situation and bombardment in Gaza.