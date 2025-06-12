Govt plans 1.86 million new electricity connections across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced to provide electricity to 15,352 villages across Pakistan in the fiscal year 2025-26, ARY News reported quoting budget document.

According to budget documents, the initiative includes electrifying 2,605 villages under the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), 8,707 under the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), 1,080 under the Khyber Electric Supply Company (KESCO), 1,641 under the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), 200 under the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), 199 under the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), and 800 under the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

Additionally, the government aims to provide 1,861,320 new electricity connections nationwide.

MEPCO is set to add 483,347 new connections, FESCO 346,126, LESCO 387,377, and GEPCO 280,111. PESCO plans to include 120,000 new consumers, IESCO 100,095, KESCO 22,538, the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) 20,481, and the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) 5,440.

In a separate development earlier, the Power Division categorically denied reports circulating on social media claiming that the government had imposed a ban on installing more than one electricity meter in a single residential unit.

For the past few days, misleading claims have been circulating on social media platforms, claiming that the government has banned the installation of two electricity meters in one household. The reports caused unnecessary confusion and concern among the public.

In an official statement issued on X, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy’s Power Division clarified that the reports suggesting a restriction on multiple electricity meters are entirely baseless and misleading, and that there is no such ban in place.

“Obtaining a second electricity meter is allowed under existing regulations, and eligible applicants may apply as per the legal procedure,” the spokesperson added.