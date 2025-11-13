Pakistan plans new deep-sea ports

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, has constituted a high-level, multi-agency committee to identify potential sites for new deep-sea ports along extensive coastline of Pakistan. This move is aimed at preparing the country for a century of maritime expansion and economic growth.

In an official statement issued on Thursday, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry stated that the initiative was part of his “Hundred Years Vision 2047–2147,” first unveiled during the inauguration of National Maritime Week in Karachi earlier this month.

He said that he would attend the inaugural meeting of the 12-member committee next week, marking the beginning of efforts to develop Port 1, Port 2, and Port 3 at strategic coastal locations.

The committee will meet fortnightly and is tasked to submit a comprehensive feasibility report within three months. The report will include technical findings, hydrographic maps, satellite data, and investment recommendations for the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

The committee includes representatives from the Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Surveyor General of Pakistan, Hydrographer of Pakistan, and the governments of Sindh and Balochistan.

Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry noted that the Port Qasim Authority, Karachi Port Trust, and Gwadar Port could reach full operational capacity between 2035 and 2045 due to growing industrial activity, regional transit trade, and increased shipping volumes.

He cautioned that the expected surge in cargo movement, particularly from Afghanistan, Central Asia, and potential transshipment traffic from the Gulf and East Africa, could lead to serious congestion at existing ports.

Moreover, the rapid coastal urbanization, tourism development, and expansion of private housing societies were also reducing the availability of suitable land for new maritime infrastructure.

To meet these challenges, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, said three to four new deep-sea ports would be established under the Hundred-Year Vision. The proposed ports would feature modern cargo handling systems, green energy integration, and digital management technologies.

He said that the initiative aims to align Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure with its expanding industrial and trade needs, strengthen regional connectivity through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Blue Economy corridors, and position the country as an essential maritime hub in the Indian Ocean region over the next century.