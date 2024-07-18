Pakistan plans to ‘abolish’ five ministries including IT by July 30

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan to finalize the abolishment of five ministries, including the Ministries of Information Technology (IT), Industry and Production, Health, Kashmir Affairs, and States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), by July 30, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the future of the employees of the abolished ministries is being discussed, with various proposals under consideration.

The proposed solutions include golden handshake package for employees who are about to retire, absorption into other ministries, and inclusion in the surplus pool, sources added.

The Institutional Reforms Cell, in collaboration with the relevant ministries, has prepared the proposals. Sources said that the proposed packages will also be discussed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The final decision will be taken after briefing Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on the matter, sources added.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz decided to abolish five federal ministries and sought a plan from the relevant ministries.

They added that the relevant ministries started working on providing recommendations as directed by PM Shehbaz to abolish the same.

The sources added that the decision to abolish the ministries was taken in line with the demands made by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who had been advocating for the abolition of certain federal ministries.

In his maiden address to nation after assuming PM’s Office, he noted that all such ministries and government departments which, instead of serving had become a burden on the country and its people, would be shut down.