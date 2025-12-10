Pakistan players get NoCs for BPL

The Pakistan Cricket Board has granted No Objection Certificate (NOC)s to nine more players for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26.

A total of 15 Pakistan cricketers have been drafted into the upcoming edition of the league, starting from December 26 to January 23.

Among those, 11 cricketers – Saim Ayub, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Akif Javed, Mohammad Nawaz and Sahibzada Farhan – were directly signed.

Whereas, four national cricketers – Ihsanullah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Akhlaq and Jahandad Khan – attracted buyers at the players’ auction, held in Dhaka on November 30.

Both Ihsanullah and Haider were roped in by Noakhali Express, while Jahandad was picked up by Durbar Rajshahi in the same category.

Akhlaq, however, was signed by Rangpur Riders in Category D.

Pakistan Players granted NOCs by PCB for BPL 2025-26: Mohammad Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Ihsanullah, Haider Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Khawaja Nafay, Salman Irshad, Faheem Ashraf and Sahibzada Farhan.

This edition of the tournament will feature five teams, reduced from seven last season.