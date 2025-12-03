Pakistan players surge in ICC rankings

Spinner Abrar Ahmed, opening batter Saim Ayub, and Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha have claimed their career-best ICC rankings following impressive performances in tri-series.

The Men in green emerged victorious in the series featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

According to ICC, Saim Ayub has moved up two places to 35th with 554 rating points, while captain Agha secured the 52nd spot with 507 points.

Several other Pakistan batters, however, have experienced a downturn. Opener Sahibzada Farhan has slipped two places to sixth with 752 points.

Meanwhile, Former captain Babar Azam slipped down one place to 30th. Similarly, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who hasn’t featured in the format this year, has dropped eight spots to 54th, and Fakhar Zaman has fallen six places to 63rd.

India’s Abhishek Sharma continues to lead the T20I batting rankings, followed by England’s Phil Salt in second place and Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka in third.

Meanwhile, Abrar Ahmed has achieved a career-best fourth position after rising four places in the bowlers’ rankings.

He is currently just behind Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan, who sits third.

India’s Varun Chakaravarthy remains the top-ranked T20I bowler, with New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy in second.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz has risen two spots to 11th with 647 points.

Shaheen Afridi has retained his 18th position, while pacer Salman Mirza has climbed four places to 34th. Saim Ayub also made progress in the bowling charts, jumping 12 spots to 39th.