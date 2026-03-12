Pakistan playing key role in easing Middle East tensions: Foreign Office

Islamabad: Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi on Thursday said that Pakistan is acting as a bridge builder to help de-escalate the current tensions in the Middle East.

Speaking at his weekly briefing in Islamabad, Andrabi highlighted that Pakistan’s principled stance on sovereignty, international law, the UN Charter, dialogue, and diplomacy is respected across regional capitals, allowing the country to serve as a channel of communication between the relevant parties.

The spokesperson highlighted that throughout the current wave of conflict, Pakistan has consistently urged interlocutors, particularly relevant countries, to adhere to three key principles: respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, a commitment to refrain from using force within each other’s territories and upholding international law and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, alongside the resumption of dialogue and engagement to achieve a peaceful negotiated resolution to the crisis.

Regarding the situation along the Pak-Afghan border, Andrabi reiterated that Pakistan conducts targeted operations with due diligence, ensuring civilians are not harmed. He emphasised that Afghan citizens are our brothers and sisters and that Pakistan does not wish them any harm.

The spokesperson further stated that Pakistan has requested verifiable assurances from Afghanistan that its territory will not be used for terrorism against Pakistan. Since such assurances have not been provided, Pakistan will continue with its existing policy regarding its neighbour.

Andrabi also expressed concern over the long-term uranium supply agreement between Canada and India, calling it a country-specific exception in nuclear cooperation.

He emphasised that civilian nuclear cooperation must follow a non-discriminatory, criteria-based approach applicable equally to all non-NPT states.

He warned that selective exceptions undermine the credibility of the global non-proliferation framework and could destabilise regional and global peace and security.