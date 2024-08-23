PM Shehbaz offers assistance to Bangladesh amid foods

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the recent devastating flood situation in Bangladesh and offered assistance to the neighbouring country, ARY News reported.

In a letter to Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Dr. Mohammad Yunus, PM Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan stands with Bangladesh and its people during this difficult time.

The prime minister expressed hope that Bangladesh will soon overcome the challenging situation.

PM Shehbaz expressed Pakistan’s willingness to provide all possible assistance to Bangladesh during this difficult time.

The prime minister also praised the resilience and courage of the Bangladeshi people in the face of adversity.

According to the Bangladesh’s Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, floods in eastern part of the country caused by torrential rainfall have left at least 13 people dead and 4.5 million people displaced.

Large areas of Bangladesh’s low-lying areas have been inundated by floods brought on by heavy rainfall, and rescuers are rushing to evacuate affected residents. Nearly 190,000 people were brought to emergency relief shelters, according to the ministry, which also reported on Friday that the floods has hit 11 of the 64 districts in the nation.

The worst-hit area was Feni, which is located roughly 60 miles (100 km) northwest of Chittagong, the main port. With hundreds of rivers crisscrossing the 170 million-person South Asian nation, floods have been a common occurrence in recent years.

According to the Global Climate Risk Index, Bangladesh is one of the countries that are most vulnerable to natural disasters and the effects of climate change.