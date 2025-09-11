PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar in solidarity visit after Israeli airstrikes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday departed for Doha on a day-long visit to express solidarity with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Qatari royal family, and the people of Qatar following Israeli airstrikes on residential areas in the Qatari capital.

The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

Israel had attempted to kill Hamas political leaders in an air strike on Qatar on Tuesday, escalating its military campaign in the Middle East and prompting a flurry of international condemnations.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz is scheduled to meet with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to express Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the unprovoked Israeli aggression, which constitutes a clear violation of international law.

The prime minister will also convey to the Qatari leadership that Qatar and Pakistan share longstanding, fraternal ties rooted in shared faith and values, and that Pakistan always stood by Qatar in challenging times and will continue to do so.

Their meeting will also include consultations on Israel’s unwarranted attacks on various countries in the region, its ongoing aggression, and efforts to establish peace in the region.

The visit underscores Pakistan’s unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.

Earlier, Pakistan sought an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to address the unprovoked and illegal Israel’s agression aggression against the State of Qatar.

“In view of the unprovoked illegal Israeli aggression against the brotherly State of Qatar, Pakistan, along with Algeria and Somalia, has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, to discuss the situation and seize itself of this grave matter,” Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar wrote on his official X handle.