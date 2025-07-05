web analytics
Pakistan, Poland review entire spectrum of bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: The 9th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and the Republic of Poland held in Warsaw reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Ambassador Muhammad Ayub, Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), while the Polish delegation was headed by Secretary of State at the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Poland, Muhammad Sami-ur-Rehman and the Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski, were also present during the consultations, Foreign Office Spokesperson, on Saturday, said in a press release.

The additional foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further broadening and deepening its ties with Poland in various fields, including trade, investment, energy, security and defence cooperation, science and technology, agriculture, migration and mobility and higher education.

Both sides agreed to enhance collaboration, including through the exchange of high-level visits, parliamentary exchanges and dialogue.

Regional and global issues of mutual interest, including developments in South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe were discussed in depth.

The two delegations found convergence on key issues and agreed to continue cooperation at multilateral forums, including the United Nations.

It was mutually agreed that the next round of consultations will be held in Islamabad in 2026.

