Pakistan, Poland vows to enhance defence, security relations

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Poland have agreed to enhance bilateral relations in diverse fields, especially defence and security relations, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the understanding came during a meeting between Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Polish Ambassador Mr Piotr A Opalinski at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation between both countries came under discussion.

“Pakistan values its relations with Poland which are anchored by mutual trust and profound historic foundations,” emphasising the need for strengthening bilateral relations with Poland.

COAS Bajwa further said that both countries have convergence of strategic interests on a range of security issues including fight against terrorism. The ISPR added that both the countries agreed to further expand defense and security relations.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

