Pakistan posts $100mn current account surplus in November 2025

KARACHI: Pakistan recorded a current account surplus of $100 million in November 2025, while the cumulative current account balance for the first five months of the ongoing fiscal year 2025–26 stood at a deficit of $812 million.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the current account showed a surplus of $100 million in November 2025, compared to a deficit of $291 million in October 2025.

In comparison, Pakistan had posted a current account surplus of $709 million in November 2024.

For the July–November period of FY26, the current account registered a deficit of $812 million, marking a sharp reversal from the surplus recorded during the same period of FY25.

During the first five months of the previous fiscal year 2024–25, the current account recorded a cumulative surplus of $503 million.

Earlier, the government of Pakistan issued a notification announcing changes in petrol prices and other petroleum products, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the government has announced new petroleum prices, keeping petrol unchanged at Rs263.45 per litre while reducing high-speed diesel by Rs14 to Rs265.65 per litre.

Earlier, a substantial decrease in petroleum prices, potentially up to Rs11.85 per litre, was expected to take effect from December 16, according to sources who cited initial workings for petroleum goods.

The largest decline was expected in the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD). Sources suggested a cut of Rs11.85 per litre, which would have brought the new diesel price down to approximately Rs270.80 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of Kerosene Oil was likely to be reduced by Rs11.70 per litre, while Light Diesel Oil (LDO) prices were projected to decline by Rs10.10 per litre.