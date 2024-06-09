Govt prepares economic plan for next five-years: sources

ISLAMABAD: Aimed at establishing critical long-term economic objectives, the federal government of Pakistan has developed a comprehensive five-year economic plan, ARY News reported on Sunday, Citing sources.

Sources close to the development claimed that the strategic five-year economic plan of the federal government is set to be presented before the National Economic Council for approval tomorrow.

The economic plan, spanning from 2024 to 2029, is expected to be integrated into the budget for the upcoming financial year.

The proposed five-year plan is designed to address a wide array of economic sectors and challenges.

It encompasses a macroeconomic framework that includes provisions for energy, balance of payments, and development budget planning, sources added.

Additionally, the plan targets significant areas such as food and agriculture, population management, poverty alleviation, and governance reforms.