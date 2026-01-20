PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Davos to engage global leaders at WEF 2026

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived in Davos, Switzerland to participate in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) from January 20-22, 2026.

The prime minister was warmly received by Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nation Muhammad Bilal, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Switzerland Marghoob Saleem, and Pakistan’s diplomatic staff in Switzerland at the Zurich airport.

The prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, and other senior officials, according to a press statement issued by the PM House.

During his official visit, the prime minister will engage in important diplomatic and economic activities besides holding bilateral meetings with various heads of state and government, as well as leaders of international organizations.

During the visit, Pakistan and the World Economic Forum will co-host a business roundtable to be attended by the prominent leaders from global companies, expressing interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan or expanding their existing investments.

“Arrived in Davos, Switzerland, to advance Pakistan’s engagement at the World Economic Forum with global trade and investment partners,” the prime minister wrote on his official ‘X’ account.

He said Pakistan’s ongoing economic reform journey was unlocking profound opportunities, driven by a resilient and entrepreneurial workforce and significant potential across energy, agriculture, minerals, and emerging technologies.

“We are ready to harness this potential into mutually beneficial economic cooperation and long-term investment,” he added.