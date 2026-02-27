Pakistan promise final flourish as they await T20 World Cup fate

Fast bowler Salman Mirza vowed on Friday that Pakistan will finish the Super Eights with a flourish against already-eliminated Sri Lanka, whether or not they still have hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Pakistan need England to beat New Zealand handsomely in Colombo on Friday and then post a big victory of their own against Sri Lanka on Saturday to sneak into the final four on net run rate.

A New Zealand win will end Pakistan’s hopes, rendering the Sri Lanka clash in Kandy meaningless in terms of the tournament.

“It’s a critical situation as reaching the semi-final is not in our control,” Mirza told reporters

“But if we reach the semi-final we have the capability to do better,” Mirza said.

Pakistan’s campaign started on a nervy note with a three-wicket win in a thrilling last-over finish against the Netherlands before overcoming the United States and Namibia.

In between they lost heavily to India in a highly anticipated clash in Colombo.

Pakistan’s first Super Eight match against New Zealand was washed out in Colombo before they lost to England and Harry Brook’s sparkling century in Kandy on Tuesday.

“We needed to win the match against England and that defeat has given us this position,” said Mirza.

After Brook was dismissed near the end of England’s run chase, Pakistan hit back with two wickets in the penultimate over.

Mirza bowled the final over with three runs to defend and two wickets to take for victory but Jofra Archer hit the first ball for four.

“I had the opportunity to become a hero in the final over, but I couldn’t grab that one,” said Mirza.

“Such opportunities do not come your way every day. Had I taken two wickets we would have won that match, but it was not to be.”