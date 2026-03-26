Pakistan govt provides Rs27bln to OGRA to settle petrol price difference claims

On the directions of the Prime Minister, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has been provided with the first tranche of 27 billion rupees to settle claims arising from the petrol price difference claims.

These funds have been allocated from the Prime Minister’s Austerity Fund to address the Price Differential Claims resulting from the Government’s decision to shield consumers from the impact of rising international oil prices.

The funds were arranged through various expenditure reduction measures implemented within the federal government and deposited into the PM Austerity Fund.

The Pakistan government is also considering additional cost-cutting measures to ensure public relief is provided while staying within the budget and identifying additional savings.