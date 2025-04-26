Pakistan pushes for lifting sanctions on conflict-hit Syria

UNITED NATIONS: Four and a half months since the fall of the Assad regime, Pakistan hopes Syria’s new leadership will chart a course toward inclusivity, stability, and prosperity following 14 years of civil war in the Arab country.

“After years of conflict and immeasurable suffering, the Syrian people deserve a future that is marked by dignity, stability and opportunity,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council on Friday.

“The international community must seize this moment to support Syria’s transition,” he said during a briefing on the political and humanitarian situation in the country.

In this regard, the Pakistani envoy urged a comprehensive reassessment of the sanctions on Syria, saying they limit access to essential goods, services and financial resources.

Sanctions “must not hinder humanitarian relief or national recovery”, he added.

“With over 80% of the population living below the poverty line and with the economy in crisis, unilateral coercive measures severely constrain humanitarian efforts and post-conflict reconstruction,” Ambassador Asim said.

Pakistan, he said, was concerned about profound humanitarian and regional consequences stemming from the protracted conflict in Syria, suggesting a comprehensive approach to address the crisis.

On its part, Pakistan continues to support a Syrian-owned and Syrian-led, politically inclusive process based on the principles contained in the Security Council resolution.

“We recognize regional and international efforts aimed at facilitating Syria’s peaceful transition and reintegration into the international community, and urge that all these efforts be aligned solidly behind the overall shared objective of durable peace and stability in Syria,” Ambassador Asim added.

Stability in Syria hinges on the unification of its military and security institutions, as also to remain vigilant against terrorism, the Pakistani envoy said.

Reaffirming respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said that Pakistan remains alarmed by the continued Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territory and statements about its long-term military presence in southern Syria that

constituted blatant violations of international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.

Pakistan also strongly condemned these violations by Israel and called for full compliance with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. Israel’s occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights remains illegal, null and void, he said.

He urged the Security Council to demand Israel’s complete withdrawal from the occupied Golan Heights.

Referring to the dire humanitarian situation in Syria, the Pakistani envoy said that over 16.5 million people require assistance, with nearly 40% of hospitals and over 50% of primary healthcare facilities rendered non-functional, and called for urgent and sustained international assistance.

Earlier, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the Security Council that Syria’s interim authorities have begun taking formal steps towards political reform.

These include the formation of a broader, more diverse cabinet and initial plans to establish an interim People’s Assembly.

However, the process remains tenuous and incomplete, with many Syrians uncertain of their role in the country’s future.

“The challenges are huge, and the situation is extremely fragile,” Pedersen said.

“There is a need for much more political inclusion – and for much more economic action. With a sea-change on both these elements, the political transition in Syria can succeed. Without both, it likely will not – and the consequences would be grave.”