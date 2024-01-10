24.9 C
Pakistan, Qatar participate in joint aerial exercise ‘Zilzal-II’ 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Qatar Emiri Air Force joint aerial Exercise Zilzal-II has kicked off in Qatar.

The exercise will mimic a near-realistic aerial warfare scenario coupled with real-time opportunity for the participating Air Forces to test their operational readiness.

Exercise Zilzal-II, aimed at improving joint planning mechanism, is considered a historical benchmark to further solidify the existing defence partnership between the two brotherly countries.

During the exercise, PAF’s newly inducted state-of-the-art J-10C fighter aircraft will flex its muscles against Eurofighter jets of Qatar Emiri Air Force in their first ever face-off in an aerial exercise.

The statement added that Zilzal II would serve as a platform to foster greater understanding, cooperation and friendship between the Pakistan Air Force and Qatar’s Emiri Air Force, contributing to regional stability and security.

