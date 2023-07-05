Pakistan, Qatar to continue broadening their bilateral ties: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday hoped that the brotherly countries, Pakistan and the State of Qatar, would continue to broaden and deepen their bilateral relationship, particularly in trade and investment sectors.

The prime minister received Ambassador of the State of Qatar Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani for a farewell call, at the PM Office, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister, expressing satisfaction at longstanding brotherly relations between the two countries, appreciated ambassador Thani’s sterling contribution in further strengthening the fraternal ties.

The prime minister particularly mentioned the recent visit of the delegation from Qatar Investment Authority as a manifestation of Qatar’s interest in investing in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

He noted the enhanced frequency of high-level interactions between the two countries and cooperation in the fields of food security, energy, IT, mining and defence.

The prime minister wished ambassador Al-Thani all success in his future assignments. Ambassador Al-Thani thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their hospitality and warmth, that made his stay in Pakistan truly memorable.

Ambassador Thani arrived in Pakistan in the midst of the COVID 19 pandemic in 2020 and would be leaving Pakistan this month upon completion of his diplomatic assignment.